Organizers of 700-Person Party Cited Amid Pandemic

(Newser) – Safe to say an Airbnb party broken up by New Jersey police Sunday night violated the state's executive order regarding gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. By the time police got there, more than 700 guests were in attendance, with more continuing to arrive, NJ.com reports.The home's owner, plus two 20something women who allegedly rented the 3,700-square-foot Jackson Township mansion on Airbnb and organized the party were all issued summonses for violating the governor's executive order, which limits outdoor gatherings to 500 people and indoor gatherings to 100 or 25% of a room's capacity, whichever is lower. Elsewhere in the county last Monday, a party with more than 400 guests was broken up.

story continues below

A state police spokesperson suggested the state's restrictions could be driving the situation. "I do think the fact that bars and restaurants are closed then create this underground situation which is certainly not one we want because ... young people, even if asymptomatic and you’re positive, the fact that you can transmit that to your family members is certainly one that concerns us," he said. Airbnb deactivated the mansion's listing amid an investigation. KVOA reports the company is cracking down on "party houses" in Arizona as well, removing dozens of local listings under its temporary "party ban," which bars Airbnb rentals from being used for parties or events. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

