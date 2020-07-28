(Newser) – President Trump had been striking a more sober tone about the coronavirus of late, but on Monday night he retweeted a video making so many controversial claims that Twitter deleted it, reports NBC News. "Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said Tuesday.(The site also penalized Donald Trump Jr.) Among other things, the video asserted there was a COVID-19 "cure"—the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine—and called masks and lockdowns unnecessary. It featured a woman named Stella Immanuel, who the Washington Post reports received her medical license in Texas last year and calls herself "God's battle axe and weapon of war." Trump also shared more than a dozen tweets defending hydroxychloroquine and criticizing Anthony Fauci, some of which were removed as well.

Facebook and YouTube had deleted the video from their sites earlier Monday, before it showed up on the president's Twitter feed and he sent out clips to his 84 million followers. CNN reports it was published by Breitbart News and features people calling themselves "America's Frontline Doctors" having a news conference outside the Supreme Court building in DC. "This virus has a cure, it's called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax," Immanuel says in the video. "You don't need masks, there is a cure." As for the Fauci criticism, the doctor himself responded Tuesday morning on Good Morning America: "I have not been misleading the public under any circumstances," he said, adding that "overwhelming prevailing medical trials" have shown that hydroxychloroquine is not effective against the coronavirus.


