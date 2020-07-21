Trump Holds First COVID Briefing Since April

(Newser) – President Trump held his first coronavirus briefing since April on Tuesday—minus the COVID-19 task force members that appeared at briefings earlier in the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hadn't been invited to the White House briefing, Politico reports. He said he last spoke to the president late last week. The Guardian reports that Trump's Tuesday briefing was relatively short and he stayed "uncharacteristically on-message," telling reporters that the government is "asking Americans to use masks, socially distance and employ vigorous hygiene." Trump said he is "getting used to the mask" and he has "no problem" wearing one when it is appropriate, the AP reports.

story continues below

"Get a mask," Trump said. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. The president also said young people should "avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings." The New York Times reports that while Trump repeated his prediction that "the virus will disappear" at some point, he did not downplay the recent surge in cases. "Some areas of country doing very well, others doing less well," he said. "It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better. I don't like saying that, but that's the way it is." In one of his few digressions, Trump responded to a reporter's question about jailed Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. "I wish her well," he said. (Read more President Trump stories.)

