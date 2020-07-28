Cops: Woman Rammed Car, Killing 3-Month-Old Daughter

(Newser) – A 21-year-old Atlanta woman has been charged with felony murder after allegedly ramming a vehicle carrying her 3-month-old daughter and the child's father, killing the infant. Police say Titayanna Phillips deliberately drove into the vehicle after the child's father placed the baby inside and started driving away, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Firefighters manage to get the baby girl, Khyundra Henderson, out of the vehicle, but she died at a hospital later. Father Undra Henderson was hospitalized in critical condition. Phillips has also been charged with aggravated assault.

Witnesses tell WSB-TV that Henderson had just picked the baby girl up from her mother's house. "We were in the house when we heard a boom,” says neighbor Taranjela Jones. "We saw her, the car was turned up sideways up against the tree, and she was ramming her car into the side of the car." Phillips "was screaming, 'I told him that I would kill him,'" Jones says. "And she said, ‘Can you all get my baby out of the car?' She was screaming, 'That’s my baby in the back seat.'" (Read more Atlanta stories.)

