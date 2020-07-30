Here's How the 2020 Emmys Will Work

(Newser) – The Emmys will be held virtually, host Jimmy Kimmel and the producers of the awards show confirmed Wednesday. "As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th," reads a letter sent to key acting nominees, as cited by Variety. "This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out … but we’ll come to you!" As for how exactly it will work, that's not clear, but the letter promises that "a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers" is figuring out how to film with nominees and their "guests" at their home or wherever else they might be.

"We’re going to make you look fabulous," the letter promises. "We’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments." As for the dress code, it's "come as you are, but make an effort!” The letter explains: "If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!" Deadline suggests this could be "a genuine chance to reinvent the show, and maybe send a signal to other organizations as to how it can be done," and Entertainment Weekly offers up a tongue-in-cheek list of things it hopes to see during the virtual ceremony. (The nominees were announced this week.)

