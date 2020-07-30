After Gohmert's Positive Test, Pelosi Mandates Masks

(Newser) – Rep. Louie Gohmert opposed the idea of a mandate to wear masks on the House floor, then tested positive for COVID-19 himself—and now such a mandate has come to pass. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that masks are now required on the House floor, in the House halls, and in the House office buildings, USA Today reports. "Any person not wearing a face cover will be asked to put on a face cover or leave," says a press release. CNN reports lawmakers will be allowed to temporarily remove their masks to give a speech or interview, or eat and drink. The Senate currently has no mask mandate. The AP notes Gohmert's positive test has renewed concern over safety on Capitol Hill, with some lawmakers pushing for more regular coronavirus testing.

Meanwhile, Gohmert said in a video statement that he has "the Wuhan virus" but is asymptomatic, and he suggested to KETK that perhaps it was the fact that he's been wearing a mask so frequently during the past couple weeks that doomed him, possibly because he got germs on his mask that then transferred to his hands when he moved the mask around to adjust it, or vice versa. "I can't help but think if I hadn't been wearing a mask so much in the last 10 days or so, I really wonder if I wouldn't have gotten it," he said. He says he'll self-quarantine for 10 days, per advice from medical professionals. He also told Fox News he'll take hydroxychloroquine for treatment. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

