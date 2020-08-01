(Newser) – The earliest "I" storm of any hurricane season is barreling toward the US Southeast, with Florida first in its path. Fox News reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all of the Florida's counties along the Atlantic shoreline as Hurricane Isaias makes it way from the Bahamas up north. DeSantis also sent President Trump a letter Friday requesting a "pre-landfall emergency" declaration, which would offer direct federal assistance beyond what Florida can provide. As of 5am ET, Isaias was deemed a Category 1 storm, with winds up to 85mph, though that could strengthen as the storm moves over warm Gulf Stream waters, per AccuWeather.

A National Hurricane Center alert indicates Isaias, set to approach southeastern Florida later Saturday and into Sunday, could cause storm surges of up to 4 feet in certain parts of the state. Meanwhile, heavy rain could cause "potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding." The governors of North Carolina and Virginia also declared states of emergency, with Govs. Roy Cooper and Ralph Northam saying their respective states could see Isaias hit their coasts as early as Monday. AccuWeather notes that before Isaias, Hurricane Irene was the earliest "I" storm of any recorded hurricane season, forming on Aug. 7, 2005. (Read more Hurricane Isaias stories.)

