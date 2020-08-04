Guy Worked at Burger King 3 Days When Shot for Slow Order

(Newser) – Desmond Joshua Jr. had just started working at a Florida Burger King when he was shot and killed over a delayed order, according to police. A 37-year-old man is facing murder charges after his girlfriend was caught up in a long line at an Orlando location around 7:30pm Saturday, per WKMG. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Joshua was working the drive-thru when Ashley Mason began screaming at him and threatened to bring her "man" to the restaurant. Joshua—who'd only started working at the Burger King on Thursday, per USA Today—issued the customer a $40 refund and asked her to leave, according to a police report. She did, but returned with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who demanded to fight Joshua, per WKMG.

Rodriguez-Tormes put Joshua in a headlock before a witness intervened, according to the report. He then allegedly grabbed a handgun from his vehicle and told Joshua, "You got two seconds before I shoot you." Police found Joshua lying in the parking lot, a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Rodriguez-Tormes was arrested after fleeing the scene. He's charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and destruction of evidence. The police report claims he dismantled the gun and put it in "in a location which cannot be located." Mason had not been arrested as of Monday, when Burger King North America President Chris Finazzo expressed his "deepest condolences … to Desmond's family and friends," per WOFL.


