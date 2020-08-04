(Newser) – Authorities in Minneapolis are trying to figure out how Britain's Daily Mail got hold of more footage of George Floyd's fatal arrest. The outlet published roughly 10 minutes of video from ex-officer Thomas Lane's body camera and about 18 minutes from the bodycam of former officer J. Alexander Kueng, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The videos show a "panicked" Floyd struggling with officers in the back of a police car, saying he couldn't breathe, per CNN. That was minutes before his death, which occurred after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, according to Kueng's video.

The Hennepin County District Court is working with the county Sheriff's Office to figure out how the leak occurred. The videos have been available for viewing by journalists and members of the public at the courthouse by appointment only, reports the AP. It appears that someone who obtained permission to view the videos secretly recorded them with a cellphone, per FOX 9. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter, while Lane, Kueng, and former officer Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. (Read more George Floyd stories.)

