Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy for Ren & Stimpy Fans

(Newser) – Get ready for another reboot: Comedy Central is reimagining the Emmy-nominated animated series Ren & Stimpy, a cult favorite that aired for five seasons on Nickelodeon in the 1990s. The show featured a psychotic Chihuahua named Ren and his not-too-bright feline friend, Stimpy, who got in all sorts of trouble—including with viewers. The show took flak for its adult content—references to religion, politics and, alcohol were removed from several segments, per the Hollywood Reporter—though that seems to be the appeal now, given the success of adult cartoons like Rick and Morty.

"Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved [intellectual property] for new generations," Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, says in a statement, per the New York Daily News. He adds a "new creative team" will work on the show with Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Original creator John Kricfalusi has come under sexual abuse allegations, as BuzzFeed reported in 2018. A premiere date has not been set. (Read more TV shows stories.)

