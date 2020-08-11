America's Worst Rate of Spread Isn't in Texas or Florida

(Newser) – Officials are repeating the now-familiar advice to wear masks and maintain distance in Hawaii, which now has the highest rate of spread of COVID-19 in the country. Hawaii's reproduction rate stands at 1.6, meaning every infected person spreads the virus to 1.6 others on average, per Hawaii News Now. "That is very, very high," says Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. "I'm concerned that if we don't get a handle on this ... we could become New York," he adds, per Hawaii News Now. South Dakota has the next highest rate at 1.2. Texas' rate is 1.16.

Hawaii reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday—its 12th consecutive day with a triple-digit increase. All but two cases came from Oahu, where there are more than 2,000 active cases and concerns about uncontrolled spread. Three new deaths were also reported on the island, bringing the total to 34 deaths across the state since the pandemic began. "We need to come together to save each of us, and not allow another person to die," says Caldwell. As of Monday, Hawaii had recorded 3,638 cases with 7% requiring hospitalization, per the Honolulu Star Advertiser.


