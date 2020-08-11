Cops Had to Rescue Lost Singer on His Own Property

(Newser) – It's funny now, not so much at the time. Country singer Kane Brown is poking a little fun at himself by recounting how he "got lost in my back yard" and had to be rescued by police. It's a quite a tale. Brown explains that he recently bought a property on 30 acres in Nashville and went out for what was supposed to be a quick exploration on 4x4s with two friends, per People. They got hopelessly lost in the unfamiliar woods. Eventually, Brown called fellow country singer Ryan Upchurch, who lives relatively close. "He finds me with his buddy and now 3 turned into 5 of us lost," writes Brown. By now it was dark, and one of the people with Kane, the girlfriend of his friend, started "freaking out" because she has asthma. At that point, they called the police, who eventually arrived to save the day.

Another strange component: Brown writes that another group of Upchurch's friends also were riding around in the hunt and started getting shot at. "The cops arrive and hear the gun shots and think we are shooting at them," he recounts. "We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out." Upchurch, for his part, also took to social media to defend his friend and himself, reports US Weekly. “When you’re in pitch-black and your eyeballs are open and you can’t even see your hand in front of your face and you’re on thousands of acres that you’ve never even been on before, it’s kind of hard to find your way out," he writes on Instagram. (Kane's property is indeed part of a much larger piece of undeveloped land.) "It’s obvious some of y’all never been lost in the woods before." (Read more strange stuff stories.)

