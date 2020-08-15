CDC Trump Appointees Suddenly Leave Their Jobs

(Newser) – Two Trump appointees have quietly left their posts at the Centers for Disease Control, Politico reports. Kyle McGowan, the CDC's chief of staff, and Amanda Campbell, the deputy chief of staff, announced their resignations to staff by email on Friday morning. McGowan said the two plan to open a new consulting business and don't know of any other pending CDC resignations. "We picked this day on the calendar and left to start our own business," Gowan added. "No one has asked us to leave. No one has forced us to leave." CNN notes that both had faced criticism from the White House for not being loyal, and McGowan was the CDC's first-ever political appointee in the position of chief of staff. (Read more Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stories.)