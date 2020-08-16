Police: They Chanted, 'Kill a Cop, Save a Life'

(Newser) – Portland's 79th straight night of protests turned to violence Saturday night when demonstrators allegedly hurled objects that injured two officers, CNN reports. Police said one object was a 9.5-pound rock hurled by a someone with "press" written on their clothing. "Portland Fire & Rescue treated two Portland Police members injured by rocks thrown by individuals in the crowd," police said. "Both of them went to the hospital for further treatment." For more:



A 'riot': Police declared a riot just before midnight and engaged in a long back-and-forth with Black Lives Matter protesters that appeared to whittle them down, Oregon Live reports. The police advanced and set off smoke devices, retreated, faced off against them, chased them down, slashed their tires, and later detained one person.