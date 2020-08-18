(Newser) – Kim Kardashian West has teamed up with singer Monica in an effort to free rapper C-Murder, who's serving life in prison for a murder they say he didn't commit. C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, is the brother of rap star Master P. He was a member of the group TRU before going solo. However, Miller's career was cut short in 2002 when he was arrested in the shooting death of 16-year-old Steve Thomas outside a New Orleans nightclub. He was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to life in prison with a 10-2 jury vote. "If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted," Kardashian West tweeted Sunday, per USA Today. She added that "true justice" for Thomas "requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller [be] returned home to his kids."

Kardashian West—who's already "helped commute the life sentences of more than a dozen first-time nonviolent drug offenders," per CNN—said "new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict." In an Instagram post, Monica, who was dating the rapper at the time of the shooting and says she knows him to be innocent, noted witnesses have recanted their testimony. In 2018, two witnesses said Miller, now 49, wasn't the shooter and that they'd been pressured to lie under oath, per WDSU. However, Judge Stephen Enright of the 24th Judicial District Court determined the individuals weren't credible and refused to grant a new trial in January 2019, BET reports. Also helping with the case is the Reform Alliance, the criminal justice reform group founded by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Van Jones. (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)

