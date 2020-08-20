Mother of 6 Blasts Airline After Eviction Over Mask for Toddler

(Newser) – Chaya Bruck said she tried to keep a face mask on her 2-year-old after they took their seats on a JetBlue flight Wednesday in Orlando. But Dina wasn't having it, the New York Daily News reports, and crew members came to her seat to enforce the policy. JetBlue's website "says that a child who cannot wear a mask does not have to wear a mask," Bruck said. "I tried to tell them this, but they didn’t care. ...They wanted me off the plane." Bruck, Dina, and her other five children, who were on their way to Newark, had to leave. Dina's mask was an issue on the flight to Orlando, as well, Bruck said, when crew members—including one who also was on her return flight—argued with her about Dina's age and the mask policy.

Passengers sided with Bruck. In a video she posted on Facebook, other passengers can be heard yelling at the crew. "She didn't do anything wrong," one says. "OK. So I'll put on her mask," Bruck says at one point. "It's already too late," a crew member answers. Everyone had to get off the plane, per NBC, and all but Bruck and her children were allowed back on. "All of my kids were crying. I was shaking," Bruck said later, adding, "It was inhumane." The airline had tightened its policies just this month, saying all passengers age 2 and up have to have their noses and mouths covered to board a plane. "Our first priority is to keep crew members and customers safe," a spokesman said. "Shame on you JetBlue," Bruck posted. (Read more face masks stories.)

