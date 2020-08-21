Joe Biden's Big Night Is Here

(Newser)
The likes of Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Bill and Hillary Clinton already have made the case for Joe Biden. On Thursday night, Biden will make the case for himself as he accepts the Democratic nomination. Among the speakers leading up to Biden on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention are former presidential candidates Sen. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, and Andrew Yang, along with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Tammy Duckworth, among others. The convention runs from 9 to 11pm and can be live-streamed at a number of places, including the DNC website. For a taste of how this is the crowning achievement of Biden's long political career, read here. Or see what President Trump thinks. (Read more Democratic National Convention stories.)