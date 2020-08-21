Hasbro Warns: Take These Water Guns Away From Kids

(Newser) – Squirt guns: the perfect activity for a summer stuck at home, right? Well, not so much for the thousands of people who bought two particular styles of Nerf's Super Soaker water guns between March and July of this year at Target. Hasbro is recalling 52,900 Super Soaker XP20 and XP30 models due to lead risk, USA Today reports. "The decorative sticker on the water tank of the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban," explains the CPSC in its product recall notice. Lead is toxic if ingested. Hasbro has instructions for how to return the affected products, which consumers are urged to immediately take away from children. (Read more Hasbro stories.)