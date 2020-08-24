Bizarre Mistake: Woman at Funeral Home Still Alive

(Newser) – Authorities in Detroit are investigating a bizarre and scary mistake: A young woman was declared dead before employees at a funeral home realized she was still alive, reports WDIV. This began unfolding about 7:30am Sunday when the Southfield Fire Department responded to a call about an unresponsive female. (She has been identified as a 20-year-old by some authorities and as a 14-year-old by others, notes the Detroit News; the details should become clearer later.) After 30 minutes of CPR and other measures, paramedics concluded she was dead. “Because there was no indication of foul play, as per standard operating procedure, the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and given the medical data," says a Southfield Fire Department statement.

"The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements," the statement continues. The James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit says it was contacted to pick up the body and did so after getting clearance from the medical examiner's office, per the News. Staff at the funeral home then discovered the woman was still breathing, reports MLive. "We couldn't believe it," says Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, which responded to the funeral home. The woman was taken to the hospital, and no information has been released about her condition. (Read more funeral home stories.)

