As Kellyanne Conway Exits, Her Teen Chimes In

A day after her surprise announcement that she was leaving the White House, top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway addressed the issue briefly. "How am I doing? I’m good," she told a reporter outside the White House, per People. "I make my own choices." She also said she would be keeping her speaking slot at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. On Sunday, Conway said she was leaving her post to focus on her four children with husband George Conway, a frequent Trump critic. Her husband is similarly leaving his political post at the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative group. Coverage:
- Not silent: The Conways' 15-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway, posted social media videos about her parents' statements. "Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen," said the teen, who has attracted a large following with anti-Trump posts of her own. She wrote, "they think this is gonna stop me from getting emancipated?" Prior to posting the videos late Sunday, Claudia had said she would be taking a break from social media. Business Insider has background on her very public criticism of both parents in recent months, which appeared to play a large role in their decisions to leave their public positions.