On Eve of RNC, a Big Departure Is Announced

(Newser) – One of President Trump's longest-serving and most staunchly loyal aides is out. Kellyanne Conway will exit her role as senior adviser at the end of the month, she announced Sunday night, per the Washington Post. Conway and husband George, well known for his opposition to Trump, "disagree about plenty,” she says in her statement, “but we are united on what matters most: the kids." She cites the need to give "attention and vigilance" to the couple's four teenage and pre-teen children, who are starting a new school year from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "This is completely my choice and my voice," she concludes. "In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.” George Conway will be leaving the anti-Trump Lincoln Project and taking a Twitter hiatus for the same reasons.

The news comes on the heels of the Conways' 15-year-old daughter announcing on social media Saturday night she would be seeking emancipation from her parents. Claudia Conway, who has been an outspoken opponent of both her parents' political views and once asked AOC to adopt her, came to her decision after voicing her devastation that her mother planned to speak at the Republican National Convention, which starts Monday. But, per NBC News, she later clarified that the decision is the result of "years of childhood trauma and abuse," not her mother's job. Conway, who has been with Trump since her days as his third and final campaign manager in 2016, was scheduled to speak at the RNC Wednesday night; CNN reports it's not clear whether she will still do so. (Read more Kellyanne Conway stories.)

