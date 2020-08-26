(Newser) – Hurricane Laura is now a Category 3 storm, and it's headed right toward Texas and Louisiana. Per USA Today, the National Hurricane Center is warning of a "potentially catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding" along the northwest Gulf Coast Wednesday night into Thursday, with the possibility the hurricane could even reach Category 4 levels. Weather experts, however, think it will weaken back to a Category 3 storm just before making landfall. More than 500,000 people have so far been ordered to evacuate.

"Steps to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours," the NHC warned early Wednesday, per CBS News. Winds from the storm have already been measured as high as 115mph, and storm surges could stretch up to 30 miles inland in southwestern Louisiana, per the New York Times. "We're going to have significant flooding in places that we don't ordinarily see it," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Tuesday news briefing. "There will be a lot of devastation wrecked upon Texas as the storm sweeps through," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added in his own Tuesday presser. (Read more Hurricane Laura stories.)

