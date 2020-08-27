(Newser) – The Ohio woman who lost her job due to anti-Semitic posts on social media has now lost something else: her medical license. Fox News reports that Lara Kollab, now believed to be in her late 20s, had her training certificate to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery in the state permanently revoked on Aug. 12, after she'd turned it over the previous month. Kollab had been fired from the Cleveland Clinic in September 2018 after it was discovered the then-first-year resident had tweeted and posted remarks like "Allah will take the Jews" and claimed she would give Jewish patients the wrong meds. She tried to apply to Kern Medical after her firing, and it hired her, but it soon rescinded that offer when it discovered Kollab's anti-Semitic posts had cost her her previous job—she hadn't resigned due to a death in the family, which is what she said during the Kern application process.

Per the Times of Israel, the bulk of the offending social-media posts took place between 2011 and 2013; Kollab deleted them after she received word she'd been accepted into New York's Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine (the school bills itself as "the largest private university in the US with Jewish roots"). In a letter to Kollab dated last month, the State Medical Board of Ohio wrote that she didn't exhibit the "good moral character" it expected, and that she'd made "false, fraudulent, deceptive, or misleading" statements "in relation to the practice of medicine and surgery." Per Cleveland.com, the board also took Kollab to task for falsely claiming the Canary Mission, a group that works to expose anti-Semitism, had tried to frame her. (Read more anti-Semitism stories.)

