Fort Hood Commander Removed From Post

(Newser) – The commander who has overseen Fort Hood during numerous troubling incidents is being removed from the post and has also lost his next assignment. Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will no longer be taking command of the 1st Armored Division, which NBC describes as a potentially "career-ending move." The Army says Efflandt will remain at the Texas base for now as deputy commanding general, reports KWTX. The Army said Tuesday that Gen. John Murray, one of its most senior commanders, will "lead an in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions related to Spc. Vanessa Gullen," whose body was found months after she disappeared from the base. The Army said Murray would roll several investigations already underway into a probe that will "delve into all activities and levels of leadership." (Read more Fort Hood stories.)