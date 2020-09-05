Boats Sink at 'Trump Parade'

(Newser) – A "Trump Boat Parade" ran into a little trouble Saturday when several boats sent out distress calls and some actually sank, CBS Austin reports. The event on Lake Travis in Austin, Texas, was going well until boats along the parade route sent out calls for help. "TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis," the Travis County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "Several boats did sink." A Facebook page for the event said over 2,600 people planned to attend and 5,800 were interested. No injuries were reported. Fox News notes that Trump boat parades were planned across America on Saturday, including ones in Florida and New Jersey. (Read more sinking stories.)