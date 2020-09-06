Jacob Blake: 'You Can Change Your Lives Out There'

(Newser) – Jacob Blake released a message from his hospital bed in which he beseeched viewers to take to heart that "Your life and not only just your life, your legs—something that you need to move around, to move forward in life—can be taken like this, man," said the man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis., with a snap of his fingers. As CNN reports, the video was posted to the Twitter account of Blake's attorney, Ben Crump, late Saturday. "It hurts to breathe," Blake continued. "It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move side to side. It hurts to eat. You do not want to have to deal with this." Still, he urged, "Please, I'm telling you change your lives out there," he said. "We can stick together, keep fighting the fight: make some money, make everything easier for our people." Elsewhere in a nation ill at ease: