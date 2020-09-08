Zoom's Founder Now Among Richest Americans

(Newser) – Zoom founder Eric Yuan has lost billions of dollars in the slump in tech stocks over recent days—but he's still among the richest people in America. The videoconferencing firm CEO is a new entry on the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans, coming in at No. 43, with an estimated net worth of $15.7 billion. Zoom stock—along with Yuan's fortune—rose more than 300% this year as the firm's software became an essential tool for many offices and schools during the pandemic. Yuan's net worth surged almost $5 billion last Monday after the firm reported better-than-expected results, Business Insider notes, although the stock has now shed most of its gains. Forbes reports that its 400 richest Americans are worth a total of around $3.2 trillion, up $240 billion from a year ago. (Read more Zoom stories.)