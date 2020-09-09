Los Angeles County Bans 'Risky' Halloween Activities

(Newser) – Frightful news for kids in America's most populous county: Trick-or-treating, Halloween parties with non-household members, and haunted houses will be banned under coronavirus restrictions in Los Angeles County, CBS Los Angeles reports. "Door-to-door trick-or-treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters," the new guidelines state. "'Trunk-or-treating’ events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed."

story continues below

"Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated [do] not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” the LA County Department of Public Health said, per KTLA. Those alternatives include online events as well as car parades and other drive-through events, authorities say. Holiday supply companies say home decorating will also be bigger than usual this year. Oriental Trading Company exec Dave Lokes tell Fox Business that a big surge in Halloween spending began in early August. Other companies say consumers have also ramped up spending on Christmas decorations. (Read more Halloween stories.)

