Outrreak Reaches Dangerous New Phase in India

(Newser) – India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities. According to the Health Ministry, the number of people known to be infected in India reached 4,465,863 on Thursday, the AP reports. It has the second-highest caseload in the world behind the United States, where more than 6.3 million people are known to be infected. The Health Ministry also reported 1,172 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 75,062. Its death toll is third-highest in the world behind the US and Brazil.

The ministry said the surge in new infections is due to ramping of daily testing to more than 1 million. However, experts caution that India’s outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus spreads to smaller towns and villages. The Indian capital saw a record surge of 4,618 new cases in the past 24 hours with 19 deaths. New Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai are the worst-hit cities in the country. With the economy contracting by a record 23.9% in the April-June quarter, leaving millions jobless, Indian authorities have said they have little choice but to continue reopening the economy.