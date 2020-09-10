Lawsuit Accuses Spacey of Molesting 2 Teenagers

(Newser) – Two men have filed a lawsuit against Kevin Spacey under New York's Child Victims Act, which extended the state's statute of limitations for child sex abuse. Both plaintiffs accuse the actor of abusing in the 1980s when they were around 14 years old, the New York Times reports. One plaintiff is anonymous, and the other is Star Trek: Discovery cast member Anthony Rapp, who first aired his allegations against Spacey in 2017. In the lawsuit, Rapp says that after Spacey invited him to a party at his Manhattan home in 1986, the actor grabbed him by the buttocks, lifted him onto a bed, and laid down on top of him.

Rapp says he suffered "psychological injuries, severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety," reports TMZ. After Rapp, the first of numerous people to accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct, first came forward in 2017, Spacey said he didn't remember the incident, but apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." The other plaintiff in the lawsuit said he was a 14-year-old acting student when he met Spacey in the early 1980s. He said he "engaged in sexual acts" with Spacey on several occasions. In the lawsuit, he states that he fled Spacey's apartment after the actor sexually assaulted him despite him resisting and saying "no." (Read more Kevin Spacey stories.)

