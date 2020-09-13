Microsoft: The TikTok Deal Is Dead in the Water

(Newser) – So much for Microsoft buying TikTok. The tech giant said Sunday that the hugely popular Chinese video app had rejected a bid to buy its US operations—just as President Trump is threatening to ban the app unless such a deal is made, the New York Times reports. What happened? It's unclear, but Microsoft said it needed control of TikTok's computer code to protect American users from Chinese snooping or disinformation campaigns. China countered by barring TikTok from making such a move without Beijing's approval. And a source at TikTok parent company ByteDance told the South China Morning Post that the app's algorithm was indeed not for sale.

story continues below