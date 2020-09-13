Microsoft: The TikTok Deal Is Dead in the Water

(Newser)
So much for Microsoft buying TikTok. The tech giant said Sunday that the hugely popular Chinese video app had rejected a bid to buy its US operations—just as President Trump is threatening to ban the app unless such a deal is made, the New York Times reports. What happened? It's unclear, but Microsoft said it needed control of TikTok's computer code to protect American users from Chinese snooping or disinformation campaigns. China countered by barring TikTok from making such a move without Beijing's approval. And a source at TikTok parent company ByteDance told the South China Morning Post that the app's algorithm was indeed not for sale.
"The car can be sold, but not the engine," the source said. "The company will not hand out source code to any US buyer, but the technology team of TikTok in the US can develop a new algorithm." This seems to leave Oracle—a rare Trump ally in Silicon Valley—as the sole remaining bidder, and an inside source tells the AP
that ByteDance prefers Oracle anyway. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal
reports that ByteDance is talking to Washington about somehow avoiding a full sale of TikTok's US operations. Why all the fuss? US intelligence agencies say TikTok's code might allow China to cull sensitive data from users. Now it's tick, tock: The Trump administration is threatening to ban the app by next Sunday if there's no deal.
