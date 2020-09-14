On Sunday, a Grim COVID Number

(Newser)
–
On Sunday, the World Health Organization made a grim announcement: The daily rise in new COVID-19 infections was the world's highest ever. There were 307,930 new cases recorded over 24 hours, higher than the record 306,857 reported a week prior, on Sept. 6, the BBC reports. The highest numbers were in India (94,372), the US (45,523), and Brazil (43,718). In the US, NBC News reports that as of Sunday, coronavirus infections were growing by 5% or more in 11 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. That's up from just eight states Friday. Of the more than 28 million confirmed cases worldwide, the US has the largest total number (nearly a quarter of the global total at more than 6 million), followed by India and then Brazil.