These States Do the Most Vaccinating

Once an effective COVID-19 vaccine is ready, its success or failure will depend largely on whether most people get it. That answer is in doubt; one poll found that about one-third of Americans would choose to not be vaccinated—despite a long record of lifesaving, money-saving vaccines. The World Health Organization says that at least 10 million deaths around the world were prevented by vaccines from 2010 to 2015. To see where governments and residents are the most conscientious about protections from disease—possibly uncovering clues about what's ahead with a COVID-19 vaccine—WalletHub looked at data from every state and DC. Experts also weigh in; you can find the full results here. The states' performances are uneven, but then, access to vaccinations varies. Massachusetts has the lowest population share without health insurance; Texas has the highest. Rhode Island's adults are most protected from the flu, Nevada's the least. Here are the 10 states with the highest scores, based on vaccination rates:
- Massachusetts—tops for children and teenagers, 9th for older people
- Vermont—tops for older people, 18th for anyone younger
- New Hampshire—a bit better for adults
- North Dakota—No. 2 for children and teenagers
- Rhode Island—about even across age groups
- Maryland—slightly higher vaccination rate for children and teenagers
- Washington—but 25th for children and teenagers
- Iowa—pretty even
- Nebraska—slightly higher for the young
- Oregon—but 19th for children and teenagers
