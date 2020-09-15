These States Do the Most Vaccinating

(Newser) – Once an effective COVID-19 vaccine is ready, its success or failure will depend largely on whether most people get it. That answer is in doubt; one poll found that about one-third of Americans would choose to not be vaccinated—despite a long record of lifesaving, money-saving vaccines. The World Health Organization says that at least 10 million deaths around the world were prevented by vaccines from 2010 to 2015. To see where governments and residents are the most conscientious about protections from disease—possibly uncovering clues about what's ahead with a COVID-19 vaccine—WalletHub looked at data from every state and DC. Experts also weigh in; you can find the full results here. The states' performances are uneven, but then, access to vaccinations varies. Massachusetts has the lowest population share without health insurance; Texas has the highest. Rhode Island's adults are most protected from the flu, Nevada's the least. Here are the 10 states with the highest scores, based on vaccination rates:

