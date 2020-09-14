Gulf Coast, Beware: Here Comes Sally

(Newser) – Just what the Gulf Coast didn't want: another hurricane. Sally earned the designation Monday with winds of up to 85mph, says the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane early Tuesday in southeastern Louisiana, though it's still too early to predict a spot, reports USA Today. But what is clear is that coastal cities from Louisiana to Florida are in for rough weather starting Monday. Authorities in New Orleans, for instance, are watching the storm's path closely, per the AP.

"I know for a lot of people this storm seemed to come out of nowhere," says Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. "We need everybody to pay attention to this storm. Let's take this one seriously." Residents can expect "an extremely dangerous storm surge, flooding rainfall, and damaging winds," according to Weather.com. Further inland, the Southeast in general should brace for flooding because of rain.


