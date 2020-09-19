Falwell Jr's Wife Called 911: He's Lost 'a Lot of Blood'

(Newser) – Jerry Falwell Jr's wife called 911 late last month saying he had lost "a lot of blood" in a mishap—but the details are somewhat contested, People reports. The call came only days after Falwell resigned as president of Liberty University amid a sex scandal. On the night of Aug. 30, Becki Falwell told dispatchers her husband had called her saying he'd tumbled down the stairs of their Virginia house and was bleeding, so she came home, found the doors locked, and broke the back door open with a chair. Was Jerry drinking? "Yes," Becki said. Heavily? "I'm not going to answer that question," she answered, per HuffPo, which broke the story and has audio of the call. "The more I tell you the name, the more you're going to understand why we’re not talking to you right now," added the 53-year-old.

Emergency responders arrived and said they found lacerations across Jerry's face, including over and under his eyes and across his nose. According to their report, Jerry said he'd banged his head against a trash can, where EMTs said they found "empty alcohol containers" and "blood in the area he indicated." An officer said "Jerry had slurred and slowed speech and would repeat things already asked." But Becki later issued a statement saying Jerry had only slipped on two small steps leading to a bedroom, and "alcohol was not a factor in the fall." Alcohol played a role in the scandals leading to his resignation from Liberty University, a private evangelical school that forbids students from boozing. (Jerry said his wife's affair led to a "roller coaster" of depression.)

