(Newser) – The CDC has quietly issued new guidance on the coronavirus, and health experts say it's a "profound shift," per the Los Angeles Times. The agency's Friday update says COVID-19 is most commonly spread through small respiratory droplets called aerosols that may hang out in the air—not just via the larger droplets directly spewed like projectiles via coughing and sneezing into other people's noses and mouths. "This is thought to be the main way the virus spreads," the agency says of its aerosols finding. The guidance goes on to note that these tiny particles are released "when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes," and that "there is growing evidence" that those particles can remain suspended in the air. The agency adds that people can also be infected by touching surfaces where droplets have landed, though now that isn't thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

The new CDC also says there's a possibility the virus can travel farther than 6 feet, especially in indoor environments that lack proper ventilation. The guidance has therefore updated its directive on social distancing, from staying "about 6 feet" away from others to "at least 6 feet away." Per CNN, the idea that the virus could spread via these tiny airborne particles has long been pushed by scientists, despite resistance from the World Health Organization. The Washington Post notes that, although the CDC update doesn't come with much new guidance on how to prevent catching the virus or spreading it, some experts still hope it might encourage people to keep their distance, wear better masks, and improve ventilation systems. "This is a good thing" if the new guidance cuts down on transmission, a University of Colorado Boulder chemistry professor says. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

