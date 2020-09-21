How Tough Are Philly Fans? Fake Crowd Noise Is a Sign

(Newser) – When Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz threw two interceptions on Sunday, TV viewers heard a chorus of boos rain down from the hometown fans as he walked to the sidelines both times. That part isn't unusual because Philly fans are notoriously tough, even on their own players. The weird part? This is the age of coronavirus, meaning no fans were actually in attendance, notes Sporting News. Which means those fake hometown boos were pumped in, Philly style.

One twist to all this, as pointed out by Sports Illustrated: Wentz himself didn't hear the boos. It seems that players hear a different fake crowd noise than TV viewers. At stadiums, the NFL uses a generic white noise to mimic crowds. "So while fans at home were hearing Philly fans engage in the decades-long tradition of heckling their own players, the guys on the field just heard the same steady stream of white noise they’d been hearing all afternoon," writes Dan Gartland. For the record, the Eagles lost to the Rams, 37-19. (Read more Philadelphia Eagles stories.)

