3 Female Judges Thought to Be on Trump's Short List

President Trump told Fox News on Monday that he expects to name his choice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday or Saturday, reports the Hill. Trump says he has five names on his short list, though he did not say who they were. One leading contender is thought to be 48-year-old federal judge Amy Coney Barrett. Another name quickly moving up the ranks also is a federal judge: Barbara Lagoa of Florida, reports Fox News. Coverage:

Trump on Monday said one of his finalists is only 38 years old, and the Hill says it almost certainly federal judge Allison Jones Rushing, who sits on the federal US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. “It could be any one of them—they’ll all be great,” Trump told Fox. Lagoa's resumé: Lagoa is a 52-year-old Cuban American with extensive judicial experience, reports USA Today. Trump put her on the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals last year—she was confirmed in the Senate by an unusually wide margin of 80-15—and she previously served on Florida's Supreme Court. The newspaper describes her as a protegé of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally.