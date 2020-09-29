3 Dead in Oregon Hostage Situation

(Newser) – Three people were shot dead during a hostage situation in Oregon Monday, including the suspected gunman, authorities said Tuesday. Police said that when they arrived at the Salem home Monday afternoon, Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco, 34, was keeping two adults and two children hostage, reports CNN. Police say deputies had established communications with the suspect and were trying to peacefully resolve the situation when they heard gunshots and forced their way inside. They found Diari Bustos-Bustos, 24, and an 11-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds, along with Lopez-Tinoco, who had apparently shot himself, the Oregonian reports. Another woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. Investigators say they are still trying to determine the relationship between Lopez-Tinoco and the other people in the home. (Read more Oregon stories.)