(Newser) – Last month, Thai officials warned they might tap into Interpol in their search for Vorayuth Yoovidhya, the Red Bull heir who fled the country in 2017 to avoid charges regarding a hit-and-run that left a Bangkok motorcycle cop dead. They've made good on that promise, per the New York Times, which reports the international law-enforcement agency issued a "red notice" on Wednesday for Vorayuth, who also goes by the nickname "Boss"—its highest-level alert. "We will do whatever it takes," a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police says. "We have been working around the clock to get him back to the country." Vorayuth, said to be 37 or 38, was accused of crashing his Ferrari in 2012 and killing officer Wichean Glanprasert. The driver fled, but traces of fuel led authorities to Vorayuth's residence, where they found his smashed-up car nearby.

story continues below

The case against him was closed in July, but then reopened in August after public outcry, with Thai citizens upset at what seemed to be a pass for one of the country's wealthiest families. Thai police say renewed attention to the case came about when new evidence was brought to light, with the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha saying that the probe into Vorayuth's case had been "compromised," per Al Jazeera. The Guardian notes that Interpol has 194 member countries that could help in tracking down Vorayuth. It's not the first time Vorayuth has been the target of an Interpol red notice: There was a previous one that was dropped after the case was initially closed over the summer. Vorayuth faces charges of cocaine use and reckless driving. (Read more Vorayuth Yoovidhya stories.)

