Things Are Getting Ugly Again in Portland

(Newser) – Life goes on in Portland, but not peacefully. Among the tales: A man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly shattering the window of a police cruiser and pepper-spraying the officer inside, per KATU. The suspect, 41-year-old John Russell, was later arrested, with a slingshot, laser pointer, window punch tool, and other items found in his car, police say. "Attacks like this one remind us all that there is the potential for people to try to take direct violent action against police officers," said Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell. "I applaud the officer for remaining calm and locating the involved subject and thank our investigators for furthering this investigation." Meanwhile, the Oregonian reports on video of a Portland cop driving his motorbike into a protester Friday night and pushing her a fair distance.

Police say she jumped on the motorcycle after the officer pulled over vehicles that had been blocking traffic, but an independent photojournalist saw it differently: "No one 'jumped on the motorcycle,'" said Sean Bascom. "The protesters planted their feet in front of it and were driven into." Videos show police approaching the woman after she fell to offer medical attention if needed, but an argument broke out and one person was detained. The protests paused briefly last month due to poor air quality caused by wildfires, per KOIN, which notes six people were arrested by the end of Sunday night. (Read more Portland stories.)

