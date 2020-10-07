Trump Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive

(Newser)
Stephen Miller, President Trump’s senior adviser and speechwriter, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday. A senior administration official said Miller had previously tested negative amid a White House outbreak that has infected Trump, the first lady, and more than a dozen other aides and associates. Miller is an architect of the president’s "America First" foreign policy and restrictive immigration measures, the AP reports. His wife, Katie Miller, who serves as communications director to Mike Pence, previously had the virus and tested negative after the last time she saw him. She had been in Salt Lake City with Pence, where he is preparing to debate Kamala Harris, but she left as soon as she found out about her husband’s diagnosis.
