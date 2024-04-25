Police Clash With Students

Police tangled with student demonstrators in Texas and California while new encampments sprouted at other colleges as school leaders sought ways to defuse a growing wave of pro-Palestinian protests. And House Speaker Mike Johnson received a hostile reception Wednesday at Columbia University in New York. Here's a breakdown of developments by campus:

The University of Texas at Austin: Dozens of police officers and state troopers formed a line to prevent students from marching through campus, eventually clashing with protesters and detaining multiple people, the AP reports. Protesters said they had planned a walkout and march to the main campus lawn, where students would occupy the space and host events. But the university said it would "not tolerate disruptions" like those at other campuses. Officials did not immediately confirm how many people were arrested.