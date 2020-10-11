One Killed at Dueling Denver Rallies

(Newser) – Denver was the scene of competing left- and right-wing rallies on Saturday, with one pro-law enforcement protester killed after a shooting at the scene downtown. As the Denver Post reports, a private security guard who worked for 9News is in custody as a suspect after violence broke out during the "Patriot Rally" and the "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive"; a protester with the Patriot Rally apparently sprayed mace, police said, prompting the suspect to fire shots. Police tweeted that the guard had no affiliation with Antifa.

"The private security guard was contracted through Pinkerton by 9NEWS. It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to hire private security to accompany staff at protests," 9NEWS said, per CNN. "DPD originally took two people into custody, and later found the second individual, a 9NEWS producer who works in the investigative unit, was not involved in the incident. The producer is no longer in police custody and is not a suspect." Police are reviewing video of the incident. (Read more Denver stories.)

