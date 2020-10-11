SNL Buzzes About Mike Pence's Fly

(Newser) – If you were busy feverishly organizing your sock drawer or doing literally anything other than watch the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, Saturday Night Live gave you a second chance last night by way of Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris, Beck Bennett's Mike Pence, and Pence's fly, appearing as The Fly as Jim Carrey's Joe Biden. Kate McKinnon played moderator Susan Page, declaring that she'd had to skip book club for the event and that "between the candidates, we’ve installed buffet style sneeze guards on account of one of you works for Patient Zero." Pence updated his boss' health status, notes NBC News, saying he "is doing amazing, thanks to his team of terrified doctors." But when he tried to talk over Harris, she cut him off, chiding him: "I’m speaking. I’m speaking. Estoy hablando, Nevada, Arizona, some parts of Texas." Bill Burr guest-hosted with a controversial monologue, and Jack White used his musical guest gig to pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)