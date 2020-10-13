(Newser) – Authorities in Utah are searching for a missing mother and avid hiker, who hasn't been heard from since she was dropped off at Zion National Park a week ago. Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, from Woodland Hills, Calif., was last seen around 1:30pm on Oct. 6, when she's believed to have taken a private shuttle to an area within the park, according to the National Park Service. Park rangers and the Washington County Sheriff's Office "are continuing to investigate this missing-person case and are requesting your assistance in the locating of ... Courtier," a statement reads, per the Los Angeles Daily News, noting her intended travel plan and whereabouts are "unknown." Kailey Chambers tells CBS News that her mother had been traveling the country in a converted van after losing her job due to the pandemic.

Courtier was familiar with Zion, having visited just a few weeks ago with Chambers, per CBS. She arrived at the park by shuttle, as driving is now prohibited, but "she never got back on her shuttle to come out of the park back into town," Chambers says. "I know she would never give up on finding me, and I'm not going to give up on finding her," she adds, per KTLA. Authorities say Courtier is 5'3" and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a Pistil gray trucker hat, a dark tank top, a Patagonia black puff jacket, Danner Trail gray hiking boots, and an Osprey blue multiday pack. She may also have a cream-colored Kuhl open-front hoodie, a Rumpl NanoLoft puffy blanket, and a camouflage hammock. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Service at 888-653-0009. (Read more missing person stories.)

