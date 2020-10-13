(Newser) – The actual questioning of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has begun on Capitol Hill. However, Barrett is following the tradition of nominees not answering questions about how they might rule on key issues—in this case, ObamaCare and abortion, notes Politico. "If I give off-the-cuff answers, then I would basically be a legal pundit," she said. "I don't think we want judges to be legal pundits. I think we want judges to approach cases thoughtfully with an open mind." Some highlights:

No deals: Barrett insisted she didn't discuss ObamaCare with President Trump or anyone in the White House. "Absolutely not," Barrett said in response to a question from the GOP's Charles Grassley, per the Washington Post. "I was never asked. And if I had been, that would have been a short conversation." Democrats fear Barrett will help the court undo the Affordable Care Act. A key case is on the docket in November.