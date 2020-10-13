(Newser) – Anthony Fauci has been complaining of late about a Trump campaign ad that he says takes his words out of context. On Tuesday, President Trump fired back on Twitter. "Actually, Tony's pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications," he wrote. "'No problem, no masks'. WHO no longer likes Lockdowns - just came out against. Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!!" Some unpacking: The Hill explains that the reference to pitching is a jab at Fauci's not-so-great ceremonial pitch at a Nationals game in July. The part about masks refers to the initial advice from US health officials for the public not to wear masks, advice that has since been reversed.

As for the World Health Organization, Politico notes that a special envoy for the agency said last week that national lockdowns should not be the "primary means of control of this virus." The story notes that Trump has declined from the start to implement such a lockdown, leaving it up to the states. Fauci says the new campaign ad, which includes a clip of him saying, "I can't imagine that anybody could be doing more," suggests an endorsement of the president, but he says that's a false impression. Fauci says he never endorses candidates. (Read more Anthony Fauci stories.)

