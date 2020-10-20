 
Ready to Ditch the Big City? This List Might Help

Sammamish, Washington, ranks first in WalletHub ranking of small cities
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 20, 2020 4:27 PM CDT

(Newser) – Big-city life isn't for everyone, and WalletHub is out with a list of the best small cities in America for those who agree. For the list's purposes, that means cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000. The site factored in a number of things, including the cost of housing and schools, crime rates, jobs, and even restaurants per capita. At the very top of the long list is Sammamish, Washington. Read on for the top 10:

The best small cities, followed by their overall ranking out of 100:

  1. Sammamish, Washington, 73.05
  2. Lexington, Massachusetts, 73.01
  3. Carmel, Indiana, 71.26
  4. Needham, Massachusetts, 71.06
  5. Sugar Land, Texas, 70.53
  6. Milton, Massachusetts, 70.33
  7. Brentwood, Tennessee, 69.72
  8. Southlake, Texas, 69.54
  9. Cedar Park, Texas, 69.49
  10. Redmond, Washington, 69.4
