Exec Made Odd Request of Employees in Bad-News Call

(Newser) – A Wednesday video call with Quibi employees, in which they were informed the streaming service would be shutting down just six months after launching, got a little strange at one point. Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, whom the Wall Street Journal reports was "emotional," gave the employees—who will be laid off and given severance—some advice. Specifically, per multiple sources, that they listen to "Get Back Up Again," an Anna Kendrick song from the animated movie Trolls, to help themselves feel better. Sample Twitter response to the odd tidbit: "QUIBI WAS A YEAR LONG SCHEME TO ADVERTISE DREAMWORKS FILM 'TROLLS.'"